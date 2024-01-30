Video clip of police dragging student by her hair: NHRC serves notices to Chief Secretary, DGP asking for report

HYDERABAD :Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report on the video clip showing women police personnel dragging a student by her hair, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police asking for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The commission noted that it should also include the action taken report and the health status of the victim.

The video clip shows the cops dragging the protesting student, who is reportedly a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP), by her hair during an agitation by some students of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Rangareddy district, on January 24. Media reports suggest that the protest took an ugly turn when the Rajendranagar police reportedly intervened. The video of the reported incident has gone viral on social media.

The commission noted that, if the contents of the media report are accurate, it raises a concern regarding the violation of the human rights of the victim.

According to the media report published on January 25, the students were protesting against the state government’s decision to allocate 100 acres of land belonging to the university, for the construction of the new high court complex, a release from the NHRC said on Monday.