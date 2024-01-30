Young woman linked to Tollywood actor held with MDMA

HYDERABAD : Four grams of MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy, were seized from a young woman during a drug bust in Narsingi of Rangareddy district. The woman, identified as Lavanya, is reportedly the girlfriend of a Tollywood actor.

Narsingi police registered a case against the woman under the NDPS Act, arrested and sent her to judicial remand. The police did not confirm the details of her relationship with an actor.

According to police, Lavanya is a consumer of the drugs and is believed to have purchased MDMA from one Unnith Reddy, who is a peddler named in a previous case too. Unnith is currently absconding, the police said.

Lavanya was walking from her car towards her house near the MGIT college when the police intercepted her. “She had four grams of MDMA in her handbag. It must be worth around `50,000,” an officer said.

It must be noted that the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) K Sreenivasa Reddy had earlier said that people in the cinema industry are consuming drugs. He had also specified that a meeting in this regard would be held with the senior fraternity in the cinema industry.