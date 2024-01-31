Bhatti finds fault with BRS for criticising newly formed Telangana govt

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday strongly rebuked the Opposition BRS stating that its leaders have no shame as they are criticising the “people’s government” just days after its formation. He was speaking during a Lok Sabha elections preparatory meeting at Secunderabad.

“Forgetting its promises of providing a job to every household, free KG to PG education, three acres land to Dalits, double bedroom houses and a Dalit CM, BRS has no sense or shame to raise questions over the Congress’ promises that too within 40 days of the formation of the government,” Vikramarka said.

He said that the Congress government would expose the embezzlement of funds during the previous administration. Vikramarka also alleged that the BRS government survived by selling the assets created by the Congress.

Appealing to Congress workers to take the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra to every household, he said that the message of divisive politics should be exposed and rejected.