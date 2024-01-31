Encourage cow rearing, it’s part of our culture: Telangana minister to NABARD

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao urged the officials of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to support farmers interested in cattle rearing in the state. After releasing the state focus paper 2024–25 here on Tuesday, the minister recalled the scheme “each farmer one cow” in Karnataka and expressed his desire for NABARD to encourage farmers wanting to rear cows, which were not only our culture but also provide good health to people.
Stating that he was benefitted as a farmer with the loan raised from a rural bank, Tummala highlighted the role of rural banks. He also disclosed that he took a loan from a rural bank to file his nomination in 1983, as he did not have money. The minister added that the rural bank helped him to grow both as a farmer and a politician.
Agriculture secretary M Raghunandana Rao said that audio and video facilities would be provided at Rythu Vedika, starting with 100 centres, so that the farmers would interact with scientists and other experts. He said that audio video facility would be extended to all Vedikas in phases.
The secretary said that the state government would soon come out with a policy on Rythu Bharosa. He said that Rythu Bharosa, increased amounts to farmers, would be given from next financial year. NABARD chief general manager Sueela Chintala and other officials were present.
The total credit potential for various activities under priority sector is estimated at Rs 2,80 lakh crore. It said that as part of the Centre’s latest endeavour ‘World’s Largest Cooperative Sector Grain Storage Plan’, they identified Gambhiraopet PACs in Rajanna Sircilla affiliated to Karimnagar DCCB for the pilot project, where the construction of warehouse, rice mill and custom hiring centre is in progress.