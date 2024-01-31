Encourage cow rearing, it’s part of our culture: Telangana minister to NABARD

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao urged the officials of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to support farmers interested in cattle rearing in the state. After releasing the state focus paper 2024–25 here on Tuesday, the minister recalled the scheme “each farmer one cow” in Karnataka and expressed his desire for NABARD to encourage farmers wanting to rear cows, which were not only our culture but also provide good health to people.

Stating that he was benefitted as a farmer with the loan raised from a rural bank, Tummala highlighted the role of rural banks. He also disclosed that he took a loan from a rural bank to file his nomination in 1983, as he did not have money. The minister added that the rural bank helped him to grow both as a farmer and a politician.