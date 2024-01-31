Telangana: Last day to avail discount on traffic fines

HYDERABAD: If you are yet to avail the discount on your pending traffic challan, hurry up! Wednesday is the last day to pay outstanding traffic fines online at a huge discount.

The one-time discount on challans, which was one of the Congress’ election promises, was applicable from December 27 to January 10. However, the state police extended the offer till January 31 keeping in mind the heavy rush on websites and the economic hardship faced by the people during the pandemic.

According to official figures accessed by TNIE, as of January 30, the state earned a revenue of Rs 139 crore between December 27 and January 30. Over 1.56 crore pending traffic challans were cleared by the violators. In all, over 44 per cent of the 3.59 crore pending challans were paid off during this period.

In Hyderabad alone (including three commissionerates), traffic violators paid more than Rs 80 crore to clear their pending traffic challans online.