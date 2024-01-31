Inter student ends life in Telangana Gurukul hostel over low marks in commerce

KARIMNAGAR: A 17-year-old Intermediate first-year student, Ganupa Akshita, died by suicide in her hostel room in a Telangana Gurukul School in Chintakunta of Kothapally mandal in Karimnagar district on Monday night.

In her suicide note, Akshita, who hailed from Mayadampalli of Jagtial district, said that she was ending her life as she got very low marks in the commerce subject.

She hanged herself from the ceiling when her roommates went for dinner. In her suicide note, Akshita asked for forgiveness from her parents.

However, her parents blamed the school administration for not taking enough care of the student which, they said, led to their daughter killing herself.

Sources said that Akshita felt humiliated when her lecturer entered her name in the list of students who were in need of extra attention in commerce.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T Karunakar Rao said that Akshita was behaving normally on Monday evening, as per her hostel mates. The ACP said that Akshita had snacks with her hostel mates but after study hours, she had skipped dinner.

“It was around this time she died by suicide,” the ACP said.

Based on the complaint lodged by her family, a case has been registered against eight members of the college staff, including the principal.

After the postmortem examination, Akshita’s body was handed over to her grieving parents.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.