Krishna River Management Board calls for meet on Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam projects

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has called for a meeting here on February 1 to discuss and finalise the protocols for handing over Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects and all 15 prioritised components/outlets to KRMB and to come out with a concrete action plan on this within seven days.

However, the Telangana government has so far not expressed its willingness to hand over the common projects to the KRMB. The State government announced that it would discuss the same in the Assembly session and take a final decision.

However, in the letter circulated to AP and TS, the KRMB said that after the Department of Water Resources meeting on January 17, held to review the situation relating to the Nagarjunasagar project on Krishna river, the both the sibling states mutually agreed on the following: “Both the states (at the engineer-in-chief level) and the KRMB will discuss and finalise the Protocols for handing over the Nagarjunasagar project and Srisailam dam and all 15 prioritised components/ outlets to KRMB and come out with a concrete action plan in this regard within 7 days”.