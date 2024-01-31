Krishna River Management Board calls for meet on Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam projects

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has called for a meeting here on February 1 to discuss and finalise the protocols for handing over Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects and all 15 prioritised components/outlets to KRMB and to come out with a concrete action plan on this within seven days.
However, the Telangana government has so far not expressed its willingness to hand over the common projects to the KRMB. The State government announced that it would discuss the same in the Assembly session and take a final decision.
However, in the letter circulated to AP and TS, the KRMB said that after the Department of Water Resources meeting on January 17, held to review the situation relating to the Nagarjunasagar project on Krishna river, the both the sibling states mutually agreed on the following: “Both the states (at the engineer-in-chief level) and the KRMB will discuss and finalise the Protocols for handing over the Nagarjunasagar project and Srisailam dam and all 15 prioritised components/ outlets to KRMB and come out with a concrete action plan in this regard within 7 days”.
The other points agreed to by the states, according to the KRMB, is that both the states will hand over 15 prioritised components/outlets of Nagarjunasagar project and Srisailam dam to the KRMB within one month. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will keep a strict vigil on the dam site and will allow the engineers/officials from AP and TS to enter the premises of Nagarjunasagar project only after the permission from the KRMB.
Maintenance works of critical nature that are required at the Nagarjunasagar project by both the states, with respect to their respective sides will be permitted on written request of the states under the supervision of the KRMB.
Both the states will immediately release the funds to the KRMB for this financial year and previous dues, if any, in order to enable the KRMB to fulfil their statutory obligations.