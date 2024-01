HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has left the decision of selecting candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha elections to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC).

A unanimous resolution to this effect was adopted on Tuesday during the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) meeting that was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Gandhi Bhavan here.

Addressing a press conference later, Revanth said that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka proposed in the meeting that in case Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi decides to contest for the Lok Sabha from Telangana, the party should try to make her election from the state unanimous.

Revanth, who is also the TPCC president, also said that general category aspirants who wished to contest the Lok Sabha elections can submit applications along with a demand draft of Rs 50,000 while SC, ST and differently-abled persons can do so with a DD of Rs 25,000.

The last date to submit the applications is March 3. The TPCC chief also confirmed that he will be launching the Congress campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections from Indravelly on February 2.

Revanth revealed that the party has appointed a committee comprising Harish Choudhary, Jignesh Mewani and Vishwajeet to scrutinise and shortlist the applications.

Setting the tone for the elections, he ripped into the BJP, giving the impression that the electoral battle will be between the Congress and the saffron party.