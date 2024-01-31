Telangana Student ends life over low marks in commerce

KARIMNAGAR : A 17-year-old first-year Intermediate student, Ganupa Akshita, died by suicide in her hostel room in Telangana Gurukul school in Chintakunta in Kothapally mandal on Monday night.

In her suicide note, Akshita, hailing from Mayadampalli of Jagtial district, said that she was ending her life as she got very low marks in the commerce subject. She hanged herself from the ceiling when her roommates went for dinner.

In her suicide note, she asked for forgiveness from her mother and father. Her parents blamed the school administration for not taking enough care of the student which, they said, led to their daughter killing herself.

Sources said that she felt humiliated when her lecturer entered her name in the list of the students who are in need of extra care in the commerce subject. ACP T Karunakar Rao said as per family members’ complaint, a case has been registered against eight members of the college staff.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.