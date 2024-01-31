University of Hyderabad's CASEST bags Technovation Award

HYDERABAD: The Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST) of the School of Physics at University of Hyderabad (UoH) received the Technovation Award 2024 for ‘Best Skilling Entity’ by the India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA), the country’s premier industry body for Electronics Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing.

The award was given in recognition of the hands-on training imparted to more than 150 students of the MTech (Integrated circuits technology) and M.Tech (Microelectronics and VLSI) programmes.

The training in Integrated Circuits Design and Semiconductor Manufacturing process, as part of the course curriculum, is provided in a fabrication facility. The facility, which is located in the Centre for Nanotechnology at UoH, is equipped with sophisticated facilities for micro/ nano electronic/semiconductor device fabrication.

In 2023, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology awarded the Chip2Startup project to CASEST along with free access to centralised Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools and development boards, so as to strengthen the teaching and research programmes as well as produce a larger number of skilled human resources required for the National semiconductor mission.

Prof BJ Rao, UoH vice-chancellor said, “The award for skill to CASEST symbolises the long-standing commitment and delivery of high-quality training and education imparted in CASEST for decades now. This award must spur the stakeholders to keep delivering the quality at scale and be much more competitive in the rapidly changing dynamic ecosystem of the country”.

Persons interested in the M.Tech programmes can reach out to headcasest@uohyd.ac.in.