CM Revanth Reddy, Goyal discuss Centre-state cooperation

HYDERABAD : Bonhomie between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal was on display as the duo met here on Sunday and discussed industrial development and cooperation between the Centre and the state.

Revanth invited Goyal, who was in the city, to his residence. Both of them discussed industrial development in the state, tax-related issues and pending problems, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Goyal interacted with industry leaders and stakeholders as part of the outreach programme by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He spoke on key initiatives of the Union government to boost trade, innovation and investments. Goyal emphasised the importance of working together towards a more self-reliant and globally competitive ‘Viksit Bharat’. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion.

IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, who was present at the meeting, told reporters that they had raised many issues concerning industry and Goyal assured them that most of those would be addressed.

The Union minister also promised to refer some of the issues, including those related to tax, to Finance ministry.

Sridhar Babu said they would keep politics aside when it comes to development and enriching the state’s economy. “We don’t have any egos or hassles or political issues. We will partner with the Union government and take the maximum support from them,” he said.

The state government is also expecting more funds from the Centre under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

On Saturday, Goyal held a meeting with tobacco farmers and exporters in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very sensitive towards farmers’ issues and the government would do everything to protect their interests. He also promised to address the issues of the tobacco farmers and industry.

He advised Tobacco Board to increase the financial assistance to farmers during natural calamities.