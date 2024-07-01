CM Revanth Reddy recalls contribution of DS in formation of Telangana

NIZAMABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid his last respects to veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas at the departed leader’s residence on Sunday.

Srinivas, popularly known as DS, passed away on Saturday.

Recalling the departed leader’s contribution in formation of Telangana, he said: “Srinivas took the initiative and explained to the party as well as Sonia Gandhi the need for a separate Telangana state. She accepted the demand for a separate Telangana and gave an assurance to the people on formation state during a meeting in Karimnagar in 2004.”

Revanth also credited Srinivas for a playing key role in the Congress forming a grand alliance with the BRS, CPI, CPM and AIMIM in 2004 elections. “This showed DS’ organisational skills. Sonia Gandhi accepted his proposal because she had that kind of confidence in him,” he added.

Describing Srinivas as a true Congress leader, he said that the former served the party for more than 40 years. “He was a close confidante of the Gandhi family. As PCC chief, he worked hard to ensure Congress won the 2004 and 2009 polls,” he said.

“He also encouraged BC leaders, including Madhu Yaskhi and Eravath Anil. Because of the encouragement he provided, several persons entered politics and went on to serve people as MLAs,” the CM added.

Revanth consoled the family members of the DS and said: “The Congress will stand by the DS family. We will discuss with his family members and decide on taking up some work in memory of Srinivas.”

State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Advisor to CM Md Shabbir Ali, Bodhan MLA P Sudharshan Reddy, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Madhu Yaskhi Goud were present.

Last rites held with state honours

The last rites of veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Dharmapuri Srinivas were conducted with state honours at his farmhouse on bypass road in Nizambad on Sunday. His elder son Sanjay performed the last rites in the presence of his brother Arvind and other family members as well as hundreds of his supporters and well-wishers.