Hyderabad: Dogs deployed to check for drugs in J Hills pubs

HYDERABAD : Jubilee Hills police on Saturday deployed narcotics detection dogs as part of an enforcement drive during raids at four pubs in the police station limits. No drug violations have been reported so far.

While a dog has been used to sniff out drugs in the area last year also, the police said those dogs were not specifically trained to detect drugs. “Four dogs have been undergoing special training for the past three months to detect narcotic substances,” an officer in the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) said.

“They are basically sniffers who identify materials through smell. These four dogs are being trained to remember the smell of different drugs so that they can detect them easily,” the officer added.

Of the four dogs, the Jubilee Hills police said they have been using two dogs for regular raids. “We are forming a team of police and conducting random raids at pubs, hotels, restaurants and other establishments where there is suspicion of drug usage,” a police officer said.

“We will use the dogs for regular checks from now on,” the police officer said.

Trained to sniff out narcotics

According to the police, there are handlers who regularly monitor the dogs and accompany them during raids. “The dogs have been trained to detect all narcotic substances that are prevalent in Hyderabad such as ganja, MDMA, cocaine, alprazolam, opium and hashish oil,” said sources.

The TGNAB is intensifying its efforts to curb the drug menace in the city, with a special focus on pubs. Recently, the bureau took into custody two persons, including a DJ, for alleged use and supply of drugs to consumers at pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli.

Speaking to TNIE earlier, TGNAB director Sandeep Shandilya had warned of stringent action against pubs if they do not abide by anti-drug policies.