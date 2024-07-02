Deputy CM pushes for solar-powered Indiramma Homes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday directed officials to ensure the provision of solar electricity in the construction of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

“As the government is promoting pollution-free green energy, it is necessary to install solar power for Indiramma houses,” Vikramarka said during a meeting with officials to review the budget proposals for the Housing, Revenue, and I&PR departments. The meeting was also attended by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

During the meeting, the deputy chief minister asked officials of the Housing department to focus on constructing houses around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR). He suggested acquiring land from the Revenue department for these constructions and instructed the Housing department to send proposals for land transfer after identifying the land.

Vikramarka also directed the Housing department to send officials to other states to study the construction of Indiramma houses and submit a report on their findings to the government. He recommended examining the models of houses built for the poor and the beneficiary selection process in other states.