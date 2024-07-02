KTR dares CM Revanth to get defectors to resign, seek people’s mandate again

JAGTIAL: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ask the defected BRS MLAs to resign from their posts and seek re-election.

Addressing the BRS cadre and leaders from Jagtial, he said: “If he has guts, Revanth should ask the legislators who recently joined the Congress from BRS to first resign as MLAs and contest in the byelections.” It may be mentioned here that Jagtial BRS MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar recently defected to the Congress.

Likening Sanjay to Shani, Rama Rao said: “Sanjay said he joined the Congress because his focus is development. But the fact is he wants get clearance for his relative’s contract bills and his quarry business to continue. That’s why he joined the ruling party.”

“Sanjay has no interest in Jagtial people. He is only interested in making money,” the BRS leader added.

Referring to the Congress alleging that the BRS too encouraged defections when it was in power, Rama Rao said: “It was the Congress which introduced this culture of poaching leaders of other parties when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister. In 2004, the Congress was in alliance with the BRS. Around 26 BRS candidates were elected as MLAs. But the Congress welcomed 10 of those MLAs into its fold.

“We never violated the Constitution when we inducting MLAs from other parties in our party,” he added.

Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of conspiring to topple the BRS government in the past, Rama Rao said that the former was sent to jail when he tried to “buy MLAs for Rs 50 lakh”.