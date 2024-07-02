Student's Attempt to Lay Siege to Telangana's Raj Bhavan Thwarted by Police Amid NEET Row

HYDERABAD: Several students unions, led by Congress MLC and NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat, tried to lay siege to Raj Bhavan in protest against NEET counselling notification, on Monday. The police had to use mild force against the protests to bring the situation under control.

The NSUI, SFI, AISF, PDSU, VJS, AIPSU, PYC, DYFI, AIYF, PYL and YJS have called for a statewide bandh of educational institutions on July 6, demanding cancellation of NEET 2024.

During the protest, the windshield of a police vehicle was damaged. Cops objected to students taking out a rally from People’s Plaza to Raj Bhavan without obtaining prior permission.

The protesters were detained briefly by police.

Speaking to the media, Balmoor Venkat said it is atrocious that the Centre hasn’t abolished the National Testing Agency (NTA) even after identifying paper leaks.

He said that they have tried to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan as the governor didn’t give them an appointment.

“If the Centre does not yield to our demands, we will stage a Maha Dharna at Dharna Chowk. We will fight until the Centre scraps NEET and abolishes NTA,” he said.

Protest at Gandhi Hospital

Meanwhile, several unemployed youth staged a protest at Gandhi Hospital, where a student leader Motilal Naik is observing an indefinite hunger strike, demanding postponement of DSC, and increased ratio of jobseekers against the number of posts in the Group 1 Mains examination.

Mild tension prevailed at the hospital as a large number of protesters gathered at the health facility. The BRS leaders who tried to enter the hospital were arrested during the protest.