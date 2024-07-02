Telangana Babli project gates opened to boost SRSP inflows amid water shortage

NIZAMABAD: Gates of the Babli project, situated in Nanded district of Maharashtra, upstream the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) were opened on Monday as per a 2013 Supreme Court ruling. The gates will remain open until October 29, allowing floodwaters to directly flow into the SRSP.

The Babli project, with a capacity of 0.2 tmcft, has 14 gates which were lifted in the afternoon in the presence of officials from the Central Water Commission (CWC), as well as superintending and executive engineers from both Nanded and SRSP.

Currently, SRSP is receiving 3,935 cusecs from upstream and local areas. Since June 1, the total inflows have been 4.215 tmcft, while the outflows stand at 1.244 tmcft. Despite the onset of the monsoon, upstream and local regions have not experienced substantial rainfall, resulting in limited inflows to SRSP. This is an unusual situation for SRSP in recent years.

At present, SRSP holds 10.474 tmcft of water, against a total capacity of 91 tmcft. 250 cusecs of water per day is allocated to drinking water schemes across Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad and Jagtial districts. SRSP executive engineer C Chakrapani confirmed the shortage of water for drinking schemes but assured that there will be no interruption in supply. He noted that SRSP typically receives floodwaters in August and September, with only occasional early floods in June. Chakrapani said that he was optimistic of increased inflows in the coming days.