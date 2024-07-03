Animal welfare body, govt told to submit report on steps taken to curb dog menace in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Taking suo moto cognisance of a six-year-old boy being mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Patancheru of Sangareddy district, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Tuesday directed the state government and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to submit a status report on measures taken to prevent such incidents.

On June 29, the victim Vishal, who is the son of a migrant couple from Bihar working as construction labourers, was urinating in the open when the stray dogs attacked him, causing grievous injuries that led to his death.

CJ concerned over ‘recurring nature’ of such cases

Expressing grave concern over the recurring nature of such incidents, CJ Aradhe criticised the state administration for, what he termed, as inadequate efforts to prevent such tragedies.

He emphasised that mere compensation to victims’ families is insufficient and urged the government to formulate effective policies to ensure such incidents do not recur.

This recent incident follows a similar tragic event on February 19, 2023, in Yerukkala Basthi, Bagh Amberpet, Hyderabad, where another child lost his life due to an attack by stray dogs.

The high court had previously taken suo motu action on this incident and linked it to an ongoing PIL.

The bench adjourned the matter to July 10 for the submission of the status report by the authorities.