Delay in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation - government merger raises employee concerns

HYDERABAD : The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees and union leaders are expressing deep concern over the persistent delays in implementing the pending Absorption of Employees into the Government Service Bill, 2023.

Once enacted, this bill will enable RTC employees to receive salaries equivalent to those of government employees, along with other benefits.

M Thomas Reddy, General Secretary of Telangana RTC Mazdoor Union urged the Congress-led state government to issue a government order (GO) by July or August.

Expressing frustration over the delays, Reddy told TNIE: “Employees are frequently questioning why they have not been included in the government fold yet. We have been regularly submitting representations to both the corporation and government, but only assurances have been given. It is time that the promise is fulfilled.”

In August 2023, the state Assembly passed the TSRTC (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023 after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gave her assent to table it before the House. The bill proposes merging RTC with the state government, potentially benefiting 43,000 employees who would become government employees then.

Highlighting that welfare schemes are announced in other sectors like farmers, Reddy pointed out the challenges faced by bus staff.

“Drivers and conductors have been working overtime for 12 to 15 hours instead of the regulated eight hours since the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme. Despite overcrowded buses and other issues, they have managed to make it a success. So why is their future still uncertain?” questioned Reddy.

It is estimated that once the absorption is done, the state government will need to allocate an additional Rs 3,600 annually per RTC employee, adding to the existing commitment of Rs 300 crore monthly under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Meanwhile, AR Reddy, President of the Union, demanded that both the corporation and the government expedite pending appraisals, medical bills, and arrears.

Speaking to TNIE, he said: “Salary appraisals have been pending since 2011, and employees are awaiting 50 per cent arrears under the 2013 PRC. Some employees received payments recently. Bills for medical benefits during Covid-19 are also pending. Moreover, retirees under the 2017 PRC have been awaiting settlement salaries since 2021, facing difficulties as they need to submit money for a higher pension.”

In March, the state government announced its decision to implement the 2017 Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with 21% fitment RTC employees.

