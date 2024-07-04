Contract health workers stage protest in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Hundreds of contract workers, led by All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), staged a protest at the office of the Director of Medical Education (DME) in Koti on Wednesday, demanding the release of pending salaries and implementation of GO 60 to increase the salaries of sanitation, security and patient care workers employed on contractual basis. According to the AITUC, the GO 60 was issued in 2022 to increase contract workers salary from Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,600 but it has not been implemented so far.

The workers said that in hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania and Niloufer, the workload had increased as workers were not being recruited in proportion to the bed capacity. Around 20,000 contract workers, who are currently working in various medical colleges and hospitals, have not received their dues.

AITUC secretary M Narasimha said that they have made a representation to the health commissioner in this regard. “If our demands are not met, we will go on a statewide strike,” he added.