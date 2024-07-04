Cops nab Symbiosis students, peddlers in major drug bust in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : In a joint operation, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with Karkhana police arrested eight former and current students of Symbiosis, Hyderabad, along with three drug smugglers. Incidentally, the TGANB identified the peddlers selling OG (ocean-grown) weed, dry ganja and LSD blots.

According to North Zone Task Force DCP S Rashmi Perumal, “TGANB gave a tip to Karkhana police regarding this and led a joint operation where three peddlers were identified selling drugs to eight consumers. The consumers are identified as alumni and students of Symbiosis college. During their confession, 20 more current and former students from Symbiosis have been identified. They will be called in for questioning along with their parents and will be offered counselling and de-addiction support.”

The three peddlers were identified as Mohammed Akram, CS Pranay and Rohan Williams, who would sell drugs to two students, B Arjun Chowdary and C Adithya Narayana Reddy, three businessmen — Roshan Singh Oshan, Sai Pruthvinath Reddy and P Nikhil Reddy — and two individuals in the construction business, B Sai Charan Reddy and N Surya Teja Reddy. Additionally, one unemployed person, R Bharani Kumar, was being sold OG weed, ganja and LSD.

1st OG Kush bust in city

Sources said the OG Kush strain of weed originates from the southern region of California in the US and is sold at Rs 4,000 per gram.

It is suspected that the peddler might have shipped it from California or cultivated it locally, said TGANB SP Sai Chaitanya

The peddlers and consumers maintain a group on Snapchat, where consumers must order a minimum of three grams for the peddler to agree to deliver, a sources added. Further investigation may shed light on the OG Kush, which has been busted for the first time in the city and is suspected to be part of a larger network.

Speaking to TNIE, Sai Chaitanya said the eight consumers tested positive for drug consumption when their urine samples were tested using drug kits.

In an attempt to keep drugs at bay, the police will be writing to the Department of Higher Education if educational institutions fail to monitor students regarding their drug consumption and addiction.

Sai Chaitanya said, “With an aim to make Telangana drug-free and with the recent statement of the chief minister pertaining to the drug menace, any college that fails to monitor students getting into drug consumption and addiction will face action from the Department of Higher Education.”

Students told to alert police