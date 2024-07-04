Cops nab Symbiosis students, peddlers in major drug bust in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : In a joint operation, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with Karkhana police arrested eight former and current students of Symbiosis, Hyderabad, along with three drug smugglers. Incidentally, the TGANB identified the peddlers selling OG (ocean-grown) weed, dry ganja and LSD blots.
According to North Zone Task Force DCP S Rashmi Perumal, “TGANB gave a tip to Karkhana police regarding this and led a joint operation where three peddlers were identified selling drugs to eight consumers. The consumers are identified as alumni and students of Symbiosis college. During their confession, 20 more current and former students from Symbiosis have been identified. They will be called in for questioning along with their parents and will be offered counselling and de-addiction support.”
The three peddlers were identified as Mohammed Akram, CS Pranay and Rohan Williams, who would sell drugs to two students, B Arjun Chowdary and C Adithya Narayana Reddy, three businessmen — Roshan Singh Oshan, Sai Pruthvinath Reddy and P Nikhil Reddy — and two individuals in the construction business, B Sai Charan Reddy and N Surya Teja Reddy. Additionally, one unemployed person, R Bharani Kumar, was being sold OG weed, ganja and LSD.
1st OG Kush bust in city
Sources said the OG Kush strain of weed originates from the southern region of California in the US and is sold at Rs 4,000 per gram.
It is suspected that the peddler might have shipped it from California or cultivated it locally, said TGANB SP Sai Chaitanya
The peddlers and consumers maintain a group on Snapchat, where consumers must order a minimum of three grams for the peddler to agree to deliver, a sources added. Further investigation may shed light on the OG Kush, which has been busted for the first time in the city and is suspected to be part of a larger network.
Speaking to TNIE, Sai Chaitanya said the eight consumers tested positive for drug consumption when their urine samples were tested using drug kits.
In an attempt to keep drugs at bay, the police will be writing to the Department of Higher Education if educational institutions fail to monitor students regarding their drug consumption and addiction.
Sai Chaitanya said, “With an aim to make Telangana drug-free and with the recent statement of the chief minister pertaining to the drug menace, any college that fails to monitor students getting into drug consumption and addiction will face action from the Department of Higher Education.”
Students told to alert police
Any student facing peer pressure from seniors or is aware of those who consume drugs or a spot where students buy drugs, was requested to inform the cops on toll-free number 8712661111, said TGANB SP
“Our aim is to bring innocent and gullible students targeted by peddlers back into the mainstream,” Sai Chaitanya said
