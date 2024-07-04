Deputy CM inspects Praja Bhavan ahead of Revanth-Naidu meeting

HYDERABAD : Ahead of the scheduled meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inspected the Praja Bhavan on Wednesday.

The CMs of Telugu states are scheduled to meet at the Praja Bhavan on July 6 to discuss the pending state bifurcation issues. Bhatti, along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials, inspected the arrangements being made at the Praja Bhavan.

The deputy CM instructed the officials to make proper arrangements in coordination with various departments.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Praja Bhavan.

Principal Secretary of Finance department Ramakrishna Rao, Prajavani Special Officer D Divya, R&B Special Secretary Dasari Hari Chandana and protocol director Venkat Rao were present on the occasion.