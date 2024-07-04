Telangana

Deputy CM inspects Praja Bhavan ahead of Revanth-Naidu meeting

The CMs of Telugu states are scheduled to meet at the Praja Bhavan on July 6 to discuss the pending state bifurcation issues
Telangana State Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu today reviewed the arrangements for the meeting between Telangana State Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh State Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Praja Bhavan
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Ahead of the scheduled meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka inspected the Praja Bhavan on Wednesday.

The CMs of Telugu states are scheduled to meet at the Praja Bhavan on July 6 to discuss the pending state bifurcation issues. Bhatti, along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials, inspected the arrangements being made at the Praja Bhavan.

The deputy CM instructed the officials to make proper arrangements in coordination with various departments.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Praja Bhavan.

Principal Secretary of Finance department Ramakrishna Rao, Prajavani Special Officer D Divya, R&B Special Secretary Dasari Hari Chandana and protocol director Venkat Rao were present on the occasion.

