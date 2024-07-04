Families rejoice as 213 convicts get remission in Telangana

HYDERABAD : When Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was lodged in the Central Prison as an undertrial in the vote-for-note case, life-term prisoner Nagaiah was appointed as his assistant. Years later, Nagaiah, who had been serving a natural life sentence for murder, walked out of the Cherlapally jail as a free man on Wednesday.

Nagaiah is among the 213 prisoners granted premature release by the Telangana government. As many as 178 male and 35 female inmates from 13 prisons across Telangana were allowed to reunite with their families and reintegrate into the society.

During their incarceration, the inmates were given opportunities to upskill themselves to enhance their employability. As they reintegrate into the society, the Telangana Prisons Department has provided jobs to 70 individuals at ‘My Nation’ petrol bunks and distributed sewing machines to eight women.

For Munna Kumar Upadyay from Bihar, who served 21 years in the prison, this special remission offers a second chance at life. “The prison department has taught me that family, patience and character are the three requisites in life. Until yesterday, I was a prisoner, but today, I look forward to a successful opportunity in life,” he shared.

“While the men were trained in carpentry, electrical works, petrol bunks or lab technician roles, the women were trained in tailoring, soap making, paper making and the like,” one of the wardens said.

As the prison authorities handed out release certificates and job offers, families eagerly awaited the reunion with their loved ones.

“It has been 15 years since my maamu (uncle) came to the prison. I was very young and do not remember much. Now, our entire family has come to take him back home,” said excited teenager Aafreen.

Seated in another end of the grounds was 33-year-old Suresh who travelled from Khammam along with his mother. “My father was implicated in a village dispute in 1991, the year I was born. He was arrested 10 years ago. Although we have kept in touch, it feels good that he is now released from jail,” he said.

While many released inmates shared heartfelt moments with their families, some clutched small bags belongings in one hand, in the other, scraps of paper bearing their family members’ phone numbers

One woman prisoner, eager to return to her three children, had her relative’s phone number written on her palm. “I think they are on their way to the prison, but this is just so I can call them, if I want to,” she said, nodding.

Meanwhile, a 77-year-old man walked around the grounds of the prison, balancing his steps with a cane while trying to call his wife on a borrowed phone to tell her he was returning home from the jail - not on parole, but on a premature release.