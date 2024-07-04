Sanitation: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation chief holds surprise inspections across city

HYDERABAD : To check the sanitation situation across the city, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata held surprise inspections in different areas on Wednesday.

She spoke to students and told them that the environment should be kept clean. Additionally, she asked them to hand over the garbage to Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) for transporting them to designated stations and make their fellow students aware to work towards a clean Hyderabad.

The commissioner directed the Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran to complete the process of allotment of shops constructed at Narayanguda cross road. While passing through the Shankar Mutt road, she spoke to the driver of an RFC vehicle and enquired about the details of the garbage removal.

Officials told to come prepared for general body meeting

All senior GHMC officials should come prepared with complete information for the general body meeting slated to be held at the head office on July 6, Amrapali said.

She held a meeting with the officials of different departments and discussed the agenda of the standing committee and the council meetings.

New appointments

N Ravi Kiran, GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Secunderabad Zone) was given FAC of Additional Commissioner (Sanitation and Transportation). S Pankaja was posted as Additional Commissioner (Health), K Sathyanarayana in addition to his original subjects, Legal and Electrical, was also entrusted with advertisement subject.