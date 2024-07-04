State to tap tourism potential of Telangana: Jupally

HYDERABAD : Disclosing that the government has drafted a new Tourism Policy, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday said that it would be formally announced after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s approval.

Krishna Rao also disclosed that the government was planning to set up a Buddhist university, museum and budget hotel in Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar.

He also said that a wellness tourism resort would be set up in Ananthagiri Hills.

Speaking to reporters here, Krishna Rao accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the tourism sector.

He said that the Congress administration will develop all tourism spots on a war footing and seek funds from the Centre if needed.

“We are giving top priority to developing eco, temple and medical tourism. We are exploring ways to generate more revenue from the tourism sector by developing tourist spots in PPP mode. Our aim is to attract foreign tourists,” Jupally said.

He said that as the chief minister is stressing on medical tourism, the government is giving special attention to this vertical. Several stakeholders have been already approached regarding this, the minister added.

He stated that the government identified Somasila at the backwaters of the River Krishna, Ramappa, Laknavaram, Nagarjunasagar and Ananthagiri Hills and would develop them as venues for destination weddings.