Telangana: Ban on general transfer of state government staff lifted

HYDERABAD : The state government on Tuesday lifted the ban on general transfer of employees.

Accordingly, transfers will take place between July 5 and July 20 by counselling in a transparent manner, the government said. Wherever possible, counselling will be done online or through web-based application. The ban on transfer of employees was imposed in June 2018. After the latest transfers, the ban will be reimposed with effect from July 21, 2024.

As per a GO issued by the Finance department, no person shall be transferred before completion of two years of service in a particular station as on June 30, 2024. This condition need not be followed in respect of transfer requests on spouse grounds.

The GO said that no person shall be retained beyond four years in a particular station as on June 30, 2024. However, employees who are set to retire before June 30, 2025, shall not be transferred even if they have completed four years of service, unless they specifically request. To ensure that there is no dislocation of the work, not more than 40% of employees in any cadre shall be transferred, the order said.

When more than one employee opts for a particular place, the competent authority shall give priority to spouse cases, employees retiring before June 30, 2025, in case of their opting for transfers. Priority will also be given to employees with a disability of 70% or more as certified by the competent authority.