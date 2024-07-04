Telangana: Peddapalli bridge girders collapse again

PEDDAPALLI : For the second time in a month, girders of an under-construction bridge in Peddapalli collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, affecting four girders between 17 and 18 pillars of the bridge at Odedu in Muttaram mandal.

The bridge, with an estimated cost of Rs 49 crore, is being constructed across the Manair river to connect Odedu in Peddapalli district and Garimella village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Construction began in 2016, but was halted in between due to lack of funds, with no allocations for the last nine years.

Residents are concerned about another girder leaning, expressing doubts over the structural integrity of the bridge. Recently, a temporary road was washed away due to the river flowing at high levels, temporarily cutting off communication between Garimella and Odedu. As the rainy season progresses, locals fear having to travel an additional 100 km if the temporary road is not restored soon.