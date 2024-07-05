Autopsy report pending in suspicious death of 11-year-old student in Telangana

SURYAPET : Mystery continues to shroud the death of a Class VII student of the government SC hostel in Atmakur (S) in Suryapet district on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old student, Mollam Shyam Kumar, was a resident of Ward 9 in Suryapet and had been living with his aunt following the death of his parents.

Fellow students said that Shyam Kumar complained of severe stomach pain and started vomiting on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, he went to a bathroom some distance from the hostel room and fell asleep, but did not wake up by 6 am. Shyam Kumar was rushed to the Suryapet hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Shyam Kumar’s aunt, Saidamma, accused the hostel warden of negligence, stating that she was not informed of his illness on Tuesday night. She said that the boy had no prior health issues and suspected food poisoning as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, hostel staff suspected a snakebite, but doctors found no evidence to support this claim.

Atmakur SI V Saidhulu told TNIE that the body has been sent for postmortem and a case of suspicious death has been registered. The cause of death will be determined once the postmortem report is ready, he said.

Social welfare hostel in-charge officer Shri Lata said that a detailed report on the student’s death has been submitted to the district collector.

Meanwhile, there was no official confirmation of reports that the warden of the hostel has been suspended.