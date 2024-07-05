CM Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi to allocate TG coal blocks to Singareni

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the Sravanapalli coal block from the Centre’s auction list and allocate it, along with Koyagudem and Sattupalli Block 3, to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

On Thursday, along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revanth met the PM in Delhi. The meeting lasted an hour.

Seeking funds and a number of projects, the CM and deputy CM submitted representations on various issues pertaining to the state to the PM. Revanth told Modi that the allocation of the coal blocks to Singareni was necessary to meet the state’s power generation needs. In June, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the auction of the 10th tranche of coal blocks in Hyderabad.

The chief minister and deputy chief minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his cooperation in resolving long-pending issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Pointing out claims made by Andhra over assets and institutions not mentioned in the Act, the CM sought justice for Telangana. Revanth is set to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on July 6 in Hyderabad and discuss pending bifurcation issues. CONTINUED ON P4

Midnight move: Six BRS MLCs join Cong

Six BRS MLCs joined the Congress around 1 am on Friday in the presence of Revanth and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi. They are Dande Vithal, T Bhanu Prasad Rao,

B Dayanand, MS Prabhakar Rao, Mallesham Yegge and Baswaraju Saraiah. They waited late night at the CM’s residence for his return from Delhi in order to join the Congress before the start of Ashada month. With their induction, the Congress strength in the Council is now 12

Politics only at time of polls: CM on PM meeting

Speaking to the media after meeting Modi and Shah, Revanth said he had sought funds, projects and assistance from the Centre. For the Congress, politics is only at the time of elections and after polls, Centre-state relationship should continue, he noted. He added that the prime minister and other Union ministers have responded positively to the state’s requests.

During the meeting with the prime minister, Revanth emphasised the need to boost IT infrastructure and sought the revival of ITIR in Hyderabad to encourage the growth of new tech companies and developers. The project, initially approved in 2010, has been stalled since 2014, he pointed out . As several companies are showing interest in setting up semiconductor fabs in Hyderabad, CM sought the inclusion of Telangana in the India Semiconductor Mission.

A request was made for the allocation of 2,450 acres of defence land to the state for infrastructure projects, including elevated corridors on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar and Hyderabad-Nagpur highways (NH-44). The chief minister said the state could give land at Raviryal in exchange. Revanth had also brought up the issue with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week.

The chief minister reminded the prime minister of the promises made during bifurcation, such as establishment of a steel plant in Bayyaram and a coach factory in Kazipet, and emphasised that they be fulfilled. A request was made for the release of `1,800 crore under the Backward Regions Grant Fund for 2019–2024.

Highlighting the lower allocation in the initial phase, the chief minister requested the sanction of 25 lakh houses for Telangana in the upcoming phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).