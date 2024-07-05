HMDA to hire advisors for key elevated corridor projects

HYDERABAD: With two crucial elevated corridors set to take shape soon, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has decided to utilise the services of Transaction Advisors (TA) for these projects to be taken up in PPP mode.

The proposed corridors include an 11.12 km stretch from Paradise Junction (Gymkhana Ground) to Shamirpet Outer Ring Road junction, and a 5.320 km route from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road, NH-44.

The Paradise Junction to Shamirpet junction corridor is expected to benefit commuters travelling to towns in north Telangana from West Marredpally, Karkhana, Thirmulgherry, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet and Thumkunta. The second corridor, from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road (NH-44), will traverse Secunderabad, Tadbund Junction, Bowenpally Junction, and terminate near Dairy Farm Road.

HMDA has invited proposals from TAs empanelled with the Department of Economic Affairs ,the Ministry of Finance, or the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The selected TAs will assist HMDA with contractual matters related to the concession agreement and other aspects of the projects.

In addition to the elevated corridors, HMDA plans to develop multiple bus terminals and transport hubs throughout the city. To be implemented under PPP mode, the projects prove connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation for residents and visitors.

The consultancy contract’s objective is to structure the projects to be bankable and select developers for implementation under PPP mode. The consultant will ensure a transparent selection process for developers, design a financially viable contract, and develop an effective Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or Hybrid Annuity Model framework.

HMDA has completed the project designs and is seeking a project development and transaction advisory consultant to make the projects financially viable and attractive to private sector developers. The consultant will also assist in organising a transparent bidding process and guide HMDA through all project phases to ensure successful implementation with private sector participation.