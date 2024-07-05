Student unions' bandh call sees varied response from educational institutions in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Many private schools and colleges across Telangana remained closed on Thursday in response to the call by various student unions for a nationwide bandh and protests over the NEET question paper leak.

The call for bandh of all educational institutions from KG to PG was made by the National Student Union of India (NSUI), Student Federation of India (SFI), All India Student Federation (AISF) and other student organisations demanding scrapping of the NTA, a Supreme Court inquiry into the question paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat led a rally, in which RL Murthy, T Nagaraju (SFI), Putta Laxman (AISF), Mahesh (PDSU), S Nageswara Rao and others participated, at Narayanguda.

Meanwhile, the state Education department said that it had not issued any official notice for schools to remain closed. A senior official in the School Education department told TNIE, “We have not issued any holiday notice to the schools. Classes were conducted as usual. However, at some places, the student unions asked schools to call off classes”.

Members of SFI visited some schools in places like Amberpet, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad and Naraynaguda and asked the management to join the protest. However, many private schools had declared a holiday with due notices to parents a day before, citing the bandh.

A faculty of Sadhu Vaswani International School said that a notice was circulated on Wednesday to parents that the school would remain closed on Thursday due to the bandh.

However, some schools made a last-minute decision on Thursday morning to declare a holiday. Murali Gaddam, member of the Hyderabad Student-Parent Association (HSPA) told TNIE, “Some private schools sent last minute notices in the morning declaring holiday due to which many parents had to face inconvenience. Some parents did not check the messages and ended up ferrying their children to and from the school.”

The situation at the University of Hyderabad and JNTU was normal and classes were conducted as usual, said officials.

Osmania University did see some action by the SFI members with protests and sloganeering and classes called off.

An official from the OU told TNIE, “We did not send out any holiday notice for today. However many students refrained from attending classes, while student unions also stopped ongoing classes in some departments.”

Satya Nellie, a member of AISF said that protests were staged at Engineering, Arts, Law and Science colleges of the OU.