Telangana: BRS leader K Keshava Rao joins Congress, quits Rajya Sabha seat

HYDERABAD : A day after returning to the Congress fold from the BRS, K Keshava Rao on Thursday resigned as Rajya Sabha member.

He handed over his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi.

In a press statement issued after meeting Jagdeep Dhankar, he said: “Consequent upon my joining the Congress, I am supposed to have quit BRS, on whose symbol I was elected to Rajya Sabha. I am morally and legally bound to vacate my seat in the House. Upholding the minimum values, I have submitted my resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha.”

Keshava Rao has two more years left in the current term — which is his third — as Rajya Sabha member. He was first nominated to the Upper House by the Congress in 2006. In 2014, the BRS sent him to Rajya Sabha and it renominated him in 2020.

During an informal interaction with the reporters in Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that there is a plan to appoint Keshava Rao as an adviser to the state government with Cabinet rank.

Later in the evening, the CM also visited Keshava Rao at his official residence in the national capital.

Will turncoat MLAs too resign, asks KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday wanted to know if the BRS MLAs, who defected to the Congress, too would resign like Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao. “BRS MP Keshava Rao tendered resignation after joining the Congress party. Welcome his decision. What about the BRS MLA who defected and contested Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket? What about half a dozen other BRS MLAs who defected to Congress? @RahulGandhi. Is this how you are going to uphold

the Constitution? If you can’t make BRS MLAs resign, how would nation trust that you were committed to Schedule 10 amendment as per Congress manifesto? Yeh Kaisa Nyay Patra Hain?” he posted on X platform.