Telangana HC orders legal action against Malla Reddy University for off-campus violations

HYDERABAD : The High Court on Thursday took a stern view of the alleged violations by the Malla Reddy Private University, owned by the family of former minister Ch. Malla Reddy, of operating an off-campus centre at Balanagar.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy issued interim directions to the Higher Education department, TSCHE and the UGC to initiate appropriate legal steps against the Malla Reddy varsity.

The judge was hearing a petition filed by Naveena Educational Society, stating that the private varsity has established an off-campus centre at Balanagar under the name “Centre of Excellence for Commerce and Design,” offering courses such as B.Com and B.Sc without obtaining necessary approvals as mandated by UGC guidelines and the Private University’s Act.

In April, the court had issued notices to Malla Reddy University and its off-campus centre, allowing the petitioner to personally serve these notices. However, counsel for Manohar informed that both the university and its off-campus centre had refused to accept the notices.