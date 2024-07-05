Telangana HC orders medical board to assess abortion feasibility for minor rape victim

HYDERABAD : THE Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to constitute a medical board to examine and decide whether termination of pregnancy is possible for a minor pregnant girl who is a rape victim.

The court directed the medical board to submit a report in a sealed cover by Friday morning.

The minor girl was gangraped by 10 persons. By the time her mother became aware of it, the girl was five months pregnant.

The victim’s mother, a domestic worker, approached the high court after Gandhi Hospital doctors refused to terminate the pregnancy.

A Bench headed by B Vijaysen Reddy issued these orders while dealing with a lunch motion petition. It may be recalled that in

October 2021, a High Court bench headed B Vijaysen Reddy permitted a minor rape victim to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy by observing that the life of the foetus or the unborn born child cannot be placed at a higher pedestal than that of the life of the mother.