Telangana: Secretariat staff defy government warnings, offices remain empty

HYDERABAD : Ever since the Congress was voted to power in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues have been speaking about establishing a people-friendly government.
Revanth, in fact, promised on multiple occasions to work for 18 hours per day to provide good governance to the people of Telangana. But the ground reality seems to be quite different from what Revanth and Co have promised with empty offices welcoming the visitors at the Secretariat, one of the main administrative centres of the state government.
Despite a series of warnings given by ministers, most of the employees of the Secretariat continue to come late or stay away from work for long hours.
On Thursday, when TNIE visited the Secretariat after 11 in the afternoon, many chairs were empty in several departments. These included Finance, Roads & Buildings, Municipal, Agriculture, General Administration, Transport and Irrigation departments.
The Secretariat employees are supposed to be in their respective offices from 10.30 am to 5 pm. But most of them are coming late to the office while some are leaving early.
Sources said that there is no proper system to monitor when the employees enter and leave their offices.
As the issue has been brought to the notice of several ministers, they started conducting surprise inspections in their respective departments.
Two days ago, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited his department at around 11 am only to find that over 50 per cent of staff were not available in the office.
While expressing his anger, the minister said that an employee-friendly government does not mean the staff are allowed to work as per their whims and fancies.
On Thursday when Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao went to agriculture office in Basheerbagh to chair a meeting, to his utter shock he found that a few employees were missing.
Expressing his ire, he warned that appropriate action will be taken against those who turn up late for office.
He also instructed the Agriculture director to submit a report on the issue at the earliest.