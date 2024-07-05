Telangana: Secretariat staff defy government warnings, offices remain empty

HYDERABAD : Ever since the Congress was voted to power in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues have been speaking about establishing a people-friendly government.

Revanth, in fact, promised on multiple occasions to work for 18 hours per day to provide good governance to the people of Telangana. But the ground reality seems to be quite different from what Revanth and Co have promised with empty offices welcoming the visitors at the Secretariat, one of the main administrative centres of the state government.

Despite a series of warnings given by ministers, most of the employees of the Secretariat continue to come late or stay away from work for long hours.

On Thursday, when TNIE visited the Secretariat after 11 in the afternoon, many chairs were empty in several departments. These included Finance, Roads & Buildings, Municipal, Agriculture, General Administration, Transport and Irrigation departments.

The Secretariat employees are supposed to be in their respective offices from 10.30 am to 5 pm. But most of them are coming late to the office while some are leaving early.