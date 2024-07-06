Etihad airways told to pay Rs 1.31 lakh to pax for cancelled ticket

HYDERABAD: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, has ordered Etihad Airways to pay Rs 1,31,348 lakh, including Rs 20,000 in compensation, along with 9% interest, for neither refunding nor rescheduling the tickets of the complainant after cancelling its flights in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Complainant Marappa Vinod Reddy had booked two-way tickets from Hyderabad to New York via Dubai in February 2021 through the airlines’ reservation office at Mehdipatnam. However, he claimed that the airlines neither repaid the amount nor rescheduled the travel dates, despite reminders.

In its defence, the airlines said that Vinod Reddy should have rebooked or sought a refund no later than October 2021, which was extended to March 2022 in view of Covid-19. It said that Vinod Reddy’s complaint was received in July 2022.

However, the forum came across an email attached to Vinod Reddy’s email on May 5, 2022, with which it inferred that he had pursued the matter within the validity period.

The forum ordered the airlines to comply with the order within 45 days from June 27, failing which a further 3% interest will be levied.