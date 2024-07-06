Revanth Reddy's midnight move: Congress poaches six BRS MLCs, more defections expected

HYDERABAD: The midnight jolt — in the form of six MLCs switching loyalties — delivered by the Congress to the BRS has left the main Opposition shaken, and its strength in the Legislative Council falling perilously close to the halfway mark.

The implementation of this phase of Operation Akarsh was unexpected, since it was believed that the focus of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was on BRS MLAs and not MLCs. The suddenness of the move caught BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao off guard as he was fully focused on protecting his MLAs from being poached by the Congress. This allowed Revanth to open another flank in his battle of supremacy with KCR.

The latest success of Operation Akarsh has also set off speculation in both the ruling Congress and BRS camps that another group of six MLAs or MLCs are getting ready to shift loyalties in the coming days. However, some of the BRS legislators are reportedly hesitant due to the current Ashada season, which is traditionally considered inauspicious for major decisions.

The Congress welcomed six MLAs in the first phase — Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkat Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, K Yadaiah and M Sanjay Kumar. Following this, everyone expected more MLAs to defect from the BRS, but interestingly, it was a group of six MLCs that dumped the BRS for Congress.

Now the discussion in both parties is who would comprise the next set of MLAs to defect and when, and the plight of the BRS if another chunk of MLAs defect in the next phase of Operation Akarsh. Some said that this group would be made up of Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy, two MLAs from Adilabad and another four from Greater Hyderabad limits.

However, well-placed sources said senior Congress leaders and the core team of Revanth are discussing giving a much bigger jolt to KCR, this time targeting 12 MLAs. This was more or less corroborated by senior Congress leaders, on condition of anonymity.

AP Bhavan, mining corp issues resolved after Revanth became CM

It may be recalled after assuming charge, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been focusing on the pending bifurcation issues. Thanks to the initiative taken by Revanth, the bifurcation of AP Bhavan, located in Delhi, was resolved amicably in March. The Mining Corporation issue too was resolved recently. It may be mentioned here that around 30 meetings were conducted over the disputes between the two states in the last 10 years.