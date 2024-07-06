Rs 2.7 crore released to mitigate human-blackbuck conflict in Telangana's Narayanpet

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday released Rs 2.7 crore to the Forest department towards mitigating human-blackbuck conflict in Narayanpet district and for setting up a Blackbuck Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Krishna mandal of the district.

The funds were released to RM Dobriyal, the principal chief conservator of Forests (HoFF) of the state, under the compensatory afforestation scheme.

Elusing Meru, principal chief conservator of forests (Prot & Vig) and in-charge chief wildlife warden, told TNIE that they frequently receive complaints of blackbucks damaging their crops from farmers of the district.

Meru said that the department proposes to relocate blackbucks to other suitable areas like Amrabad Tiger Reserve and Kawal Tiger Reserve. “Grasslands in Nizamabad, such as areas near the Sriramsagar project, and Vikarabad districts are also suitable but public cooperation is needed,” he said.

Dobriyal has been directed to utilise the funds and to furnish the expenditure particulars and utilisation certificate to the accountant general and the government on a monthly basis.