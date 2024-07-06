Telangana: IMD forecasts above normal rains in Southern peninsula in July

HYDERABAD: Following near normal rainfall in June, the state is very likely to experience normal and above normal rainfall in July. The monthly outlook report released by the IMD says that most parts of the Southern peninsula will experience normal rainfall.

The rainfall in June in the state was also in the normal range, although with scattered spells in the last week.

As per the TGDPS statistics, Telangana received 17% excess rainfall in June at 181.9 mm against a normal of 154.9 mm, with 10 districts recording “excess rainfall”, 18 “normal rain”, four “large excess rains’’ and one district “deficient”.

The rainfall situation in the state looked good so far as compared to previous year which recorded 108.77mm rainfall in June.

July will have more wet days as compared to June and rainfall might remain above normal in the weeks ahead, the forecast says.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, told TNIE: “Telangana did not see much rain in the first week of July. However, the succeeding weeks will see normal rainfall and possibly slightly above normal rains as compared to June which also recorded scattered rains. This will not be the case in July.”

IMD said that the state will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers and sustained surface winds of around 30-40 kmph is very likely to prevail during the next five days and issued a yellow alert for many districts.

Bursts of rain

Hyderabad experienced short intense spells with gusty winds on Friday evening, with the highest rainfall of 30 mm in Chandrayangutta, followed by 26.3 mm in Falaknuma and Saroornagar.

Statewide, the highest rainfall was 72.5 mm at Wanaparthy, followed by Mahbubnagar at 57.8 mm and Khammam at 53.5 mm.

Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rains or thunderstorms towards evening or night and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 330C and 250C respectively, with surface wind of around 6-10 kmph.