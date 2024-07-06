Tollywood actor Raj Tarun accused of deception in 11-year relationship

HYDERABAD: A complaint has been filed against Tollywood actor Raj Tarun at the Narsingi police station. Lavanya, the complainant, alleged that she was in a relationship with Raj for 11 years and with a promise of marriage, but he deceived her and started another actress, Malvi Malhotra. However, a senior police officer clarified that no case has been registered as the allegations are non-cognizable.

In her complaint, Lavanya detailed their 11-year relationship. She recently learned about Tarun’s relationship with actress Malvi Malhotra, claiming he resides with her in a residence belonging to director Mohan Veeranki. Lavanya confronted Tarun about this and accused Malvi’s father and brother of threatening her when she raised objections. The police officer said the allegations are non-cognizable, however they sought legal opinion.

Responding to these allegations, Tarun denied being in a current relationship and refuted ever promising to marry Lavanya. He stated that Lavanya knows he is not interested in marriage and accused her of blackmail. Tarun denied living with Malvi Malhotra, asserting she resides in Mumbai while he stays in Hyderabad. He also mentioned Lavanya had been in a relationship with someone named Mastan Sai after breaking up with him, and claimed she is now accusing him of cheating despite financial support provided by Sai.

Furthermore, Tarun mentioned that Lavanya is also accused in an NDPS case. He claimed that her circle of friends was not commendable, as they were involved in consuming drugs. He admitted that he was scared to file any complaint against her, fearing it would ruin his image.