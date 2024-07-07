AICC likely to nominate Abhishek Singhvi for Keshava Rao's vacant Rajya Sabha seat

HYDERABAD: In the wake of K Keshava Rao’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders are hopeful of being considered to fill the newly vacated seat.

However, Congress sources say that the party may opt for a senior leader from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to replace Keshava Rao for the seat.

They said that the party is considering nominating Abhishek Singhvi, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and senior AICC spokesperson for the Rajya Sabha.

With Keshava Rao being appointed an adviser to the state government, —the post carries a Cabinet rank — his reappointment does not appear to be a possibility, the sources said.

With two years of the term remaining, the dynamics could shift by the time the Election Commission of India (ECI) notifies the vacant seat. As is the norm that was also followed during the filling of two seats in February, the state unit of the Congress has indicated its intention to delegate decision-making responsibility to the AICC.

In February, the Congress nominated Renuka Chowdury and Anil Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. Despite requests from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to consider top leaders like Sonia Gandhi for nomination from Telangana, the party chose to nominate local leaders.

As the Congress holds power in three states, including Telangana, it relies on these states to send its national leaders to the Upper House of Parliament.

Veteran leaders from Telangana, including V Hanumantha Rao, T Jeevan Reddy, K Jana Reddy and J Geetha Reddy are among those aspiring for the post. Although the party has promised to consider these leaders for the Rajya Sabha seat, they may have to wait if Abhishek Singhvi is chosen as speculated.

In the meantime, anxiety levels of the aspirants rise as the high command takes its time to make a final decision.