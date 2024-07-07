Minister Uttam requests NALSAR to increase intake of students from Telangana

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday requested the vice-chancellor of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University to consider a higher intake of students from Telangana than the 20% reserved. The minister’s request comes in the wake of increasing demand for legal studies in the state.

The minister was speaking at the NALSAR University on the occasion of distribution of annual awards presented by Capital Foundation Society. Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani and other several dignitaries were present.

Assuring support to strengthen the infrastructure for the judiciary and its institutions in the state, Uttam reiterated the government’s commitment to according the highest respect to the judiciary and welcoming its suggestions and judgments.

Expressing the Telangana government’s highest regard for the judiciary, Uttam assured that the administration would consider the judiciary’s suggestions positively. He said a world-class High Court complex was coming up on 100 acres at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. The foundation stone has already been laid, and the new high court complex will be ready soon, the minister said. Further, he assured Chief Justice AlokAradhe that excellent court facilities would be built at all levels across Telangana to support this crucial pillar of democracy.