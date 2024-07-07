Union Minister announces new bi-weekly express train to Goa from Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Stating that there has been a surge in the number of people from Telangana visiting Goa, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday announced a new bi-weekly express train (17039/17040) from Secunderabad to Vasco da Gama in Goa.

From Secunderabad, the train will leave on Wednesdays and Fridays, while from Vasco da Gama, the return trip will commence on Thursdays and Saturdays. It will also stop at Kachiguda, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Guntakal, Bellary, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem and Madgaon railway stations.

As per the minister, a letter was written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in March pointing out that passengers were finding it difficult to book seats as trains between Secunderabad and Goa were running with 100% occupancy.

However, the proceedings got delayed after the Model Code of Conduct took effect for the Lok Sabha elections, said Kishan, adding that once the BJP-led government returned to power, the railway minister gave his nod.

Currently, a weekly train departs from Secunderabad with 10 coaches and reaches Guntakal (Andhra Pradesh). At Guntakal, 10 more coaches are added from Tirupati, forming a new train bound for Goa. Additionally, four coaches were recently added to the Kacheguda-Yelahanka train, which operates four days a week to Goa.