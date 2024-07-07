Yellow alert issued for Telangana till July 10 amid scattered rains, gusty winds

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the city experienced light scattered rains accompanied by gusty winds on Saturday evening. A yellow warning has been issued for many districts for lightning and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph till July 10 for most of the districts.

Various parts of the state also experienced light to moderate rains at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Warangal, Peddapalli and Nalgonda districts, among others.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Warangal recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 68 mm, followed by Mahbubabad at 54 mm and Bhadradri Kothagudem at 47.5 mm. In the city limits, Chandanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 7.8 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 5.8 & 7.6 km above the mean sea level owing to which the state will receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively with south-westerly surface winds of around 6-10 kmph and a relative humidity of 81%.