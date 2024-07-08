City pub raided, techies among 24 held for consuming drugs in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Cyberabad police have raided “The Cave”, a pub in Manikonda here and arrested 24 persons, including DJs, organisers and customers who tested positive for drugs, including ganja, cocaine and meth. The pub was hosting “Forest Alchemy”, a techno music event, when the cops raided it late Saturday.

According to the police, among those held were two Amazon employees, two from TCS, three students, and four businessmen. The raid was a joint operation by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Raidurg police. The sleuths had with them drug kits and sniffer dogs.

Those arrested included the pub manager and a DJ from Bengaluru. Cops are looking for four pub owners. Madhapur DCP Dr G Vineeth said: “Some came to the pub having consumed drugs. They believed this enhanced their enjoyment of music. DJs, if found to be peddlers, will face charges.”

Those held underwent preliminary drug tests and were taken to a hospital where further samples were collected. They will be counselled in the presence of their parents and subject to at least five random drug tests to monitor their addiction. Meanwhile, sources said the trade licence of The Cave may be cancelled. Preliminary probe suggested pub managers Abdullah Ayub and R Shekar Kumar, along with partners Rajesh, Abhinav, Sai Krishna and Sunny, were encouraging drug use at the event.

Amazon, TCS among firms to be alerted to raise awareness

Madhapur DCP G Vineeth said that companies whose employees were arrested would be alerted to raise awareness about drug use. Two employees from Amazon and TCS were among those held