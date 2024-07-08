Flipkart, Whirlpool told to pay Rs 32,614 for selling defective fridge

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Nalgonda, has ordered e-commerce firm Flipkart and Whirlpool to jointly pay Rs 32,614, including Rs 10,000 in compensation, for selling defective products to a man as well as not addressing his complaints.

The complainant, Mamidi Rajesh from Suryapet, had initially bought a Whirlpool refrigerator for Rs 32,614 in October 2023 via Flipkart. However, when the technician came to install the product, he figured that the door of the refrigerator was not closing properly and asked Rajesh to return the product.

When the complainant flagged the concern to Flipkart, it responded by saying that the product had crossed the return policy period and asked Rajesh to approach Whirlpool. Noting that it is an online market, the e-commerce company claimed that the final decision on the replacement of defective products rests with the seller.

After several efforts, Rajesh managed to get a new refrigerator from Whirlpool. However, the same series of events repeated itself. When the technician came to fix the fridge, he once again found an issue with the door. As a result, Rajesh returned the second fridge as well. After taking his details, Whirlpool assured him of refunding the amount after a month, which it did not.

Citing the Consumer Protection Act 2019, the bench observed that the seller, manufacturer and service provider are all responsible for any defective goods or deficiencies in service. It directed the firms to pay the amount within 30 days from July 5 along with a 9% interest on the cost of the fridge from January 23 until the order date.

Sent faulty pieces twice

