Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti assures support to deceased farmer’s kin

KHAMMAM : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka promised to provide all the required support to the family of farmer Bogedla Prabhakar, who ended his life by suicide.

The deputy CM visited the deceased farmer’s residence in Proddutur, which falls under his Madhira Assembly constituency, and consoled the family members.

“We will provide all the necessary support and assistance to the family, including their children to have good education,” he said.

He also said that he has instructed the police officers concerned to conduct an impartial investigation and take stringent action against those responsible for abetting suicide, no matter how influential they may be.

Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka said: “We will try to find a permanent solution to the land-related problem.”

He said that he has instructed the district collector to find out what the real problem is by speaking to the Fish society, Irrigation and Revenue officials.

Prabhakar reportedly ended his life because his land was grabbed by some influential people and the officials were not resolving the issue despite repeated requests.