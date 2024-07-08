Telangana government to focus on irrigation projects that require less funds

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has focused mainly on six irrigation projects, which can be completed with less funds. They include Nilwai project in Mancherial district, Primpri Lift Irrigation Scheme in Nirmal district, Palemvagu in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, Matthadivagu in Adilabad district, SRSP stage-2 in Warangal and Sadarmat in Nirmal district.

Once the SRSP stage-2 is completed, farmers in Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Jangaon and Suryapet will get irrigation water. As completion of these projects do not require a lot of funds but benefit a large number of farmers, the chief minister has accorded priority to these projects.

The CM directed the officials to complete the projects by March, 2025. He is focusing on incomplete projects on which some funds have already been were spent. The projects which were neglected and left midway by the previous BRS government would be completed by the Congress government.

Recently, the CM enquired with Irrigation officials about the pending projects in Godavari and Krishna basins. He also directed the officials on the completion of distributory network.

The CM is of the view that the BRS government focussed mainly on the construction of barrages and pump houses. The BRS government raised huge amounts of loans for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. But it failed to dig main canals and distributaries under Kaleshwaram, the CM felt.

Instead of spending huge amounts on pump house, spending less amount on small and medium projects would help the government to provide maximum benefits to the farmers, the CM noted and directed the officials to prepare the estimates for the completion of the prioritised six projects.