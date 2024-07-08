Telangana: Prices of teasel gourd spike beyond reach; veggie competes with chicken

KARIMNAGAR : The price of teasel gourd, also known as spiny gourd, has skyrocketed in Karimnagar over the past few days, touching an unprecedented Rs 400 per kg in the local vegetable markets.

The seasonal vegetable is known for its medicinal properties and taste and have seen people thronging to purchase it.

On Sunday, the price of teasel gourd reached Rs 400 per kg, nosing ahead of the price of chicken. Due to high demand, vegetable vendors and farmers have been collecting these gourds from hillocks where they grow naturally. Some local farmers have also started cultivating teasel gourd. Mallamma from Choppadandi mandal said that this vegetable would be available for only a few more days. The price recently peaked at Rs 500 per kg, Mallamma said.

Farmers in areas like Ramadugu mandal are experimenting with teasel gourd cultivation and reporting good revenue. Horticulture and agriculture authorities are encouraging the cultivation of this vegetable as an alternative to the routine paddy cultivation.

Farmers are procuring teasel gourd seeds from other states and local seed shops. Vegetable vendors report daily sales of around 500 kg, and attributed the shortage to high demand.

Ayurveda practitioners extol the medicinal values of teasel gourd.

Dr Prem Devarakonda, MD in Ayurveda, said that it helps prevent bacterial infections, regulates blood sugar levels, and offers numerous health benefits.