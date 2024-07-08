TSPSC: 10 per cent of 3 lakh aspirants clear Group-I prelims

HYDERABAD : Around 10% of the candidates who took the Group-I prelims cleared the examination. As per the Group-I results declared by the TSPSC on Sunday, 31,382 candidates were provisionally clear for the Mains examination as per the criteria.

A total of over 3.02 lakh candidates had appeared for the Group-I prelims which was conducted by the commission on June 9 across 31 districts in the state. The examination was conducted to fill a total of 563 posts in various positions.

The final key as well the details of the of the provisionally admitted candidates was uploaded on the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

The commission said that the shortfall in respect of meritorious sports persons shall be notified separately after the verification of Form-1 of the candidates who have claimed sports reservation, if found eligible.

The commission further notified that the Group-I Mains examination will be held from October 21 to October 24 and the hall tickets for the same will be available on the official website a week before the commencement of the test.

The cut-off marks of the Group-I services will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the entire process of the Group-I services is completed.